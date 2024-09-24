Delhi: Landlord's Son Held For Filming Woman Tenant In Bathroom & Bedroom With Spy Cameras Hidden In Bulbs

@SachinGuptaUP

A 30-year-old man has been arrested in Delhi's Shakarpur for allegedly installing spy cameras to film a woman tenant in her bathroom and bedroom. The accused, identified as Karan, is the son of the woman’s landlord and lives on another floor of the same building.

The victim, who is preparing for civil services exams, resides alone in the rented accommodation.

As per reports, she became suspicious after noticing unusual activity on her WhatsApp account, where she found an unfamiliar laptop connected to her account. After logging out of all devices, she grew concerned about being surveilled and began searching her apartment for hidden devices.

Woman discovers hidden camera, calls police

While inspecting her apartment, she discovered a hidden camera inside the bulb holder of her bathroom. Alarmed, she immediately called the police who conducted a thorough search of the apartment and uncovered another hidden camera in the bulb holder of the bedroom.

The woman informed police that she often left her keys with Karan when traveling, as she had done three months prior while visiting her hometown in Uttar Pradesh.

Accused confesses to the crime

During interrogation, Karan admitted that he had taken advantage of this access to install the cameras.

He had purchased three spy cameras from a local electronics market, placing one in the bedroom and another in the bathroom.

The cameras, which were not connected to the internet, stored footage on memory cards. To retrieve the recordings, Karan frequently asked for the apartment keys under the pretext of needing to make electrical repairs.

Police seize spy cam, two laptops from Karan

During the investigation, police seized one spy camera and two laptops from Karan, which he had used to store the videos.

Karan, who has a disability, has been charged with relevant section under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, which carries a minimum sentence of one year in prison.

The police have stated that further investigations are ongoing.