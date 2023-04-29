Delhi L-G orders probe into 'irregularities' over CM Kejriwal's residence renovation, report in 15 days | ANI

Delhi L-G V K Saxena directed Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to take custody of all records related to alleged “gross irregularities” committed while carrying out the renovation of 6 Flag Staff House, Civil Lines, by the Public Works Department, which is CM Arvind Kejriwal’s official residence.

Saxena, on Saturday asked Kumar to examine the matter and submit a report within 15 days.

(more details awaited)