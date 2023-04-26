 WATCH: BJP workers hold protest over renovation of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's official residence
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWATCH: BJP workers hold protest over renovation of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's official residence

WATCH: BJP workers hold protest over renovation of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's official residence

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, April 26, 2023, 12:14 PM IST
article-image
WATCH: BJP workers hold protest over renovation of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's official residence |

BJP workers in Delhi on Wednesday protested against the renovation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's house. A large number of BJP supporters can be seen in the visuals protesting with slogans while the police authorities are trying to control the situation.

This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: BJP workers hold protest over renovation of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's official residence

WATCH: BJP workers hold protest over renovation of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's official residence

Heatwave duration to increase in most parts of India by 2060: IMD report

Heatwave duration to increase in most parts of India by 2060: IMD report

AAP's Shelly Oberoi unanimously elected as Delhi's Mayor

AAP's Shelly Oberoi unanimously elected as Delhi's Mayor

JKNPP supremo Bhim Singh's widow Jay Mala on ventilator in Jammu

JKNPP supremo Bhim Singh's widow Jay Mala on ventilator in Jammu

Bengaluru: 30-year-old woman jumps off Rapido bike after allegedly being groped by rider; shocking...

Bengaluru: 30-year-old woman jumps off Rapido bike after allegedly being groped by rider; shocking...