BJP demands Delhi CM Kejriwal’s resignation after TV channel claims he spent ₹45 crore on renovating his govt bungalow | PTI

New Delhi: AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister's official residence located on Civil Lines has ben reportedly renovated with nearly Rs 45 crore, a report by Times Now report has claimed. After the reports came to light, BJP has slammed the AAP with reaction from several leaders flooding in. Some even demanded Kejriwal's resignation from the post of Delhi CM.

After the report titled "Operation Sheeshmahal" BJP leaders started slamming the state head raising questions on the party's values. The channel has claimed that precisely a whooping Rs 44.78 crore of taxpayers' money was spent on the refurbishing the CM's official bungalow.

Vishnu Vardha Rajan slams Kejriwal

Andhra Pradesh BJP state general secretary Vishnu Vardha Rajan slammed Kejriwal, taking a dig at his 'common man' image portrayal.

He wrote, "Mr @ArvindKejriwal, who came to politics in the name of 'common man', spent Rs 44.78 crore of public's hard earned money on renovation of his house for his luxury. COMMON MAN OR 'CON MAN'"

Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga calls Delhi CM thief

Uttarakhand BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga has called the Delhi CM a thief stating that he imported marble worth Rs 3.5 crore for his 'palace' from Vietnam using the government funds.

Bagga wrote, "Chor @ArvindKejriwal imports 3.50 Crore Rs Marble for his Palace from Vietnam from Govt money. #OperationSheeshMahal"

Kapil Mishra reacts

Another BJP leader Kapil Mishra tweeted and wrote, "I had publicly said many times that the day the truth about Kejriwal's bungalow comes to the fore, the whole country will come to know that Kejriwal is leading a debauched life. The truth is visible in the cameras today #OperationSheeshMahal"

Virendra Sachdeva demands Kejriwal's resignation

State BJP head Virendra Sachdeva has slammed Kejriwal and asked him to resign amid the #OperationSheeshmahal row.

He wrote, "@ArvindKejriwal Today he is answerable to the people of Delhi that when most of the public development works were stalled during the Covid period, with what moral authority did he spend about Rs 45 crore on the beautification of his bungalow? Kejriwal should open his Sheeshmahal for public viewing. Arvind Kejriwal should accept the moral responsibility and resign immediately."

