‘He is coward, hiding behind CBI’: Arvind Kejriwal backs Satya Pal Malik after CBI summons for questioning

Backing former Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Satya Pal Malik soon after the CBI called him for questioning in a ₹300 crore bribery case, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said in a tweet that he is "proud of Malik" for what he said against PM Modi in an explosive interview to The Wire.

In a Twitter post Kejriwal said, “The whole country is with you. You have shown great courage in these times of fear, sir. He is a coward, hiding behind CBI. Whenever there was a crisis on this great country, people like you faced it with courage. He is illiterate, corrupt, traitor. He cannot compete with you. you go ahead sir proud of you.”

Earlier on Friday evening, reacting to the CBI summon, Malik in a tweet had said, “I have exposed the sins of some people by speaking the truth. Maybe that's why the call has come. I am the son of a farmer, I will not panic. I stand by the truth.”

The CBI has asked former Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik to answer certain queries in connection with an alleged insurance scam in the Union Territory, officials said on Friday.

Reacting to the development, Malik told PTI that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has asked for his presence at the agency's Akbar Road guesthouse here for "certain clarifications".

"They want certain clarifications for which they want my presence. I am going to Rajasthan so I have given them dates from April 27 to 29 when I am available," Malik said.

The CBI had examined him in connection with the alleged scam last year.