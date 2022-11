Delhi: Honey-trapped MEA driver held for passing confidential information to Pakistan |

Delhi Police, with the help of security agencies, arrested a driver working in Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) for passing confidential and sensitive information to Pakistan. The driver was honey-trapped by Pakistan ISI.

