Slip Of Tongue? Congress Candidate From Banaskantha Seeks Vote For 'INDIA Airlines', Video Goes Viral

A video of Geniben Nagaji Thakor, the Congress candidate from Gujarat's Banaskantha Lok Sabha constituency, is making rounds on the internet, with users pointing out a slip of the tongue by the Congress nominee.

In a 12-second-long video clip, Geniben Nagaji Thakor, while addressing the media, can be heard saying, "This time, the people of India and Gujarat give their blessings to 'INDIA Airlines' and install a strong government at the center."

Video of Congress candidate from Gujarat asking voters to vote for INDIA AIRLINES instead of INDI Alliance goes viral on social media. pic.twitter.com/DCyd7DIOtS — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) May 8, 2024

However, it is not clear when and where she made the faux pas. It is believed that the video was captured a few days before the people of Gujarat voted for the Lok Sabha elections on Tuesday.

Reaction on social media

An user mocking Congress candidate wrote, "This is their situation and they want to defeat Modi."

Yeh halat hai inka aur inko Modi ko haraana hai🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️😏 pic.twitter.com/p8qlxWVBje — Shaji (PM Modi's family) (@ShajiNair37) May 8, 2024

Congress candidate Geniben Thakor, who is the sitting MLA from Banaskantha's Vav assembly constituency, is contesting against BJP's Rekhaben Hiteshbhai Chaudhary.

In 2019, BJP's Parbatbhai Patel registered a victory with a margin of over 3.50 lakh votes here.

Out of the 26 Lok Sabha seats in the state, 25 voted for the general elections in the third phase on May 7.