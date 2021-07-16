Delhi high court notice to Centre over plea to quash blacklisting of New Zealand YouTuber Karl Rock

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday issued notice to Centre and others on New Zealand-origin YouTuber Karl Rock's wife plea challenging blacklisting visa of YouTuber.

Meanwhile, the Centre informed the High Court that Kiwi origin YouTuber was blacklisted for violation of visa norms.

A single-judge bench of Justice Rekha Palli asked Centre and others to file a response on the petition filed by petitioner Manisha Malik, who is the wife of New Zealand-origin YouTuber Karl Rock. The Court listed the matter for further hearing on September 23.

Central Government Standing Counsel Anurag Ahluwalia told the Court that it will file a response on the petition and also apprised the Court that YouTuber was blacklisted for violation of visa norms.