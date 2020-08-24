'Tu corona hai': 'Racist' labourer in Chandni Chowk abuses YouTuber Karl Rock, asks him to 'get lost'

A clip from the YouTuber's video went viral on the internet and netizens apologized to the YouTuber for the disrespect he faced. Some users also demanded the arrest of the labourer for harassing the foreigner.

A user wrote, "This is NOT funny, Karl is an important ambassador and supporter of India. people of NZ are watching this."

Another commented, "Not funny, have seen other videos from Karl, seems a good human, transformed himself almost as an Indian, yeah can't change his looks, speaks good Hindi....not funny, he is insulted like this."

"That abuser needs counselling, immediately the authorities must contact him,' wrote a user.

Earlier in July, Karl Rock had received praises from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, after he donated bloody plasma to help criticial COVID-19 patients. Kerjiwal had even called him a Delhiite.

Sharing Karl's video on Twitter, the Delhi Chief Minister had tweeted, "Karl Rock, a New Zealand origin Delhiite donated plasma at Delhi govt's plasma bank. You must watch his video about his experience. I am sure this will encourage many more to come forward to donate their plasma and help save lives. @iamkarlrock"

Reacting to the tweet, the YouTuber had tweeted, " Wah @ArvindKejriwal called me a Delhite... Such an honour."