Google introduces new Chrome, YouTube defaults for education accounts: Check out details here

After announcing a handful of new education features just last week, Google is updating the privacy and security defaults for students using Chrome, as well as accounts and other apps, managed by schools.

Google starts by updating its privacy notice for teachers, parents and students to make it easier to understand what information is collected and why, 9To5Google reported.

The new age-based access settings "make it easier for admins to tailor experiences for their users based on age when using Google services".

All admins from primary and secondary institutions must indicate which of their users, such as their teachers and staff, are 18 and older using organisational units or groups in Admin Console.

On September 1, students under 18 in K-12 can only view YouTube content assigned by teachers.