e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDelhi HC takes cognizance of deaths while sewer cleaning, registers PIL

Delhi HC takes cognizance of deaths while sewer cleaning, registers PIL

A sweeper and a security guard died on September 9 in Outer Delhi's Mundka area after they inhaled toxic gases inside a sewer they had gone down to clean, police had said last week.

PTIUpdated: Monday, September 12, 2022, 11:48 AM IST
article-image
A man cleaning a sewer in Delhi | AFP/Representative

The Delhi High Court on Monday took suo motu cognisance of the death of two persons allegedly while cleaning a sewer in the city last week, and directed that a public interest litigation be registered on the issue.

A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad issued notice to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Delhi government and Delhi Jal Board on the matter on the basis of a news report dated September 11 and also appointed senior advocate Rajshekhar Rao as amicus curiae to assist the court.

A sweeper and a security guard died on September 9 in Outer Delhi's Mundka area after they inhaled toxic gases inside a sewer they had gone down to clean, police had said last week.

"Let a PIL be registered in the matter. Notice be issued to MCD, GNCTD and Delhi Jal Board," the court ordered.

"You go through that news item. I will give you the material which will help you out," Chief Justice Sharma told Rao.

"There is a Supreme Court judgement on the subject which says that the moment the death takes place of a person who is manually doing this scavenging work, the family is entitled to (certain assistance). plus a job to one of the members of the family," Chief Justice Sharma added.

The matter would be heard next on September 21.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Bengaluru traffic hack! Doctor leaves car, covers 3 kilometre on foot to reach Manipal Hospitals for...

Bengaluru traffic hack! Doctor leaves car, covers 3 kilometre on foot to reach Manipal Hospitals for...

Hyderabad hostel warden arrested for sexually abusing students

Hyderabad hostel warden arrested for sexually abusing students

Second day of Kerala leg of Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra sees huge turnout

Second day of Kerala leg of Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra sees huge turnout

Ajit Pawar, nephew of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, leaves meeting halfway; sparks rumours of rift in...

Ajit Pawar, nephew of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, leaves meeting halfway; sparks rumours of rift in...

AAP claims party office in Gujarat raided; cops deny

AAP claims party office in Gujarat raided; cops deny