 Delhi HC Orders Omar Abdullah To Pay ₹1.5 Lakh As Maintenance To His Estranged Wife Payal Abdullah
Delhi HC Orders Omar Abdullah To Pay ₹1.5 Lakh As Maintenance To His Estranged Wife Payal Abdullah

The order was delivered by Justice Subramonium Prasad, who also directed a monthly pay of Rs 60,000 to their son's education.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, August 31, 2023, 01:48 PM IST
Omar Abdullah | Photo: Twitter Image

New Delhi, August 31: The Delhi High Court on Thursday ordered former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to provide a monthly maintenance of Rs 1.5 lakh to his estranged wife, Payal Abdullah.

Payal approached the high court asserting that the awarded sum was inadequately low

The case stems from a plea filed by Payal in July 2018, wherein she contested a trial court order from April 26, 2018. The trial court had granted interim maintenance of Rs 75,000 per month to Payal Abdullah and Rs 25,000 for their son until he reaches the age of 18. Seeking an enhancement of the maintenance allowance, Payal approached the high court, asserting that the awarded sum was inadequately low.

Kids are dependent on parents for education and daily expenditures

She had said that their sons Zahir and Zamir are not yet of an age to manage their own expenses and are reliant on their parents for education and daily expenditures. Moreover, she had argued that the overall interim maintenance awarded is too less to take care of the whole family.

In a separate case, a trial court in 2016 had dismissed Omar Abdullah's request for a divorce, concluding that he had not substantiated the irretrievable breakdown of the marriage and his allegations of cruelty or desertion.

