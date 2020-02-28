Delhi HC issues notices on plea for FIR against Gandhi's, others on delivering hate speeches

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday issued notices on a plea for the registration of an FIR against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra and others on charge of delivering hate speeches.

A Bench of Chief Justice DN Patel sought responses from the central and Delhi governments apart from Delhi Police on a petition filed by Lawyers Voice.

The matter will again be heard on April 13.

The plea also sought a case against Aam Aadmi Party leaders Manish Sisodia and Amanatullah Khan, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen leaders Akbaruddin Owaisi and Waris Pathan, and lawyer Mehmood Paracha.