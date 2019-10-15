Delhi HC grants 2 weeks more time to Centre regarding linkage of property documents with Aadhaar

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday has granted two weeks more time to the Centre and Delhi government to file reply and also asked the petitioner to add UIDAI as third respondent on a PIL seeking directions to link movable and immovable property documents of citizens with their Aadhaar card number to curb corruption, black money generation and 'benami' transactions.

A division bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Harishankar has slated the matter for November 20 for next hearing. The petition was filed by advocate and BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay, who submitted that it is the duty of the government to take appropriate steps to curb corruption and seize the benami properties made by illegal means.

"Executive action should be taken to warn the corrupt that betrayal of the public trust will no longer be tolerated and to reaffirm the rule of law and transparency," the PIL states.