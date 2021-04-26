Delhi govt to provide free COVID-19 vaccines to everyone above 18 years: CM Arvind Kejriwal

The Delhi Chief Minister further urged people to get vaccinated as soon as they are eligible, stating that vaccinated people are less likely to get the infection and the people who do get it have mild symptoms.

Kejriwal said COVID-19 vaccines should have one price and appealed to the Centre to bring down the price.

He also hit out at the varying price of the vaccines, saying "One manufacturer has said that it will cost Rs 400, another has said Rs 600. The Centre is getting it at Rs 150. I believe that this price should be the same."

He also appealed to the vaccine manufacturers to bring down prices, saying it was time to help humanity and not to earn profit. "This is not the time to make a profit. This is the time to help," Kejriwal said.