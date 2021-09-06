Delhi government begins 'vaccination on wheels' drive to inoculate labourers against COVID-19

The Delhi government has started a "vaccination on wheels" drive to inoculate labourers against COVID-19 in the national capital.

The government has converted a bus into a vaccination centre. People coming to the 'vaccination on wheels' van are registered on the spot and are vaccinated inside the van by a hospital team and district administration.

Due to lack of information about registration or due to work, a large number of labours are not vaccinated in the national capital. In order to reach them, the New Delhi district administration has initiated Vaccination on Wheels. With the help of MLA from Rajinder Nagar, Raghav Chadha, the district administration is reaching different construction sites and mandis and are vaccinating the people working there.

The team of Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital is administering the vaccine to people through this bus that has reached Loha Mandi of Narayana Industrial Area today.

Nursing officer Jhankar, who is administering the vaccine, said the Covishield vaccine is being administered here. "Not everyone is able to reach hospitals. Especially those who work in mandis. Many people do not even know how to register, so it is necessary to provide such facilities to them. People are very happy with this arrangement," added Jhankar.

People taking the vaccine here are very happy with this facility.

A 22-year-old Suresh Kumar told ANI that this is a very good system. "This facility should be maintained so that everyone can easily take the vaccine. Till now the registration was not being done and there are many people who had such a problem. All such people will now be able to get the vaccine easily," said Kumar.

Another labourer Pawan Sharma thanked MLA Raghav Chadha for this facility and said that it is a very convenient system. "We want this vehicle to come at the time of the second dose also so that we can easily take the vaccine," he said.

Every day about 1.5 lakh people are being vaccinated in Delhi. But a large population is still out of reach of the vaccine. 1,40,983 people have got the first dose so far, while only 40,54,753 people have been able to take the second dose. Among those who have not yet taken the vaccine, a large number of workers are labourers.

Published on: Monday, September 06, 2021, 05:43 PM IST