Delhi gets Sunday blues

NEW DELHI: Five people including a child died in rain-related incidents in the national capital on Sunday. The first causality was reported from New Delhi’s Minto Bridge (pic) where a tempo driver, 56-year-old Kundan Kumar, drowned when his vehicle got stuck in the waterlogged bridge, early on Sunday morning.

Kumar was from Pithoragarh in Uttrakhand and had been here since March this year, according to a family member. His body was sent for post-mortem.

Other incidents were reported from South East Delhi's Jaitpur and Amar Colony on Sunday. "A boy, 8, was found unconscious in Saurabh Vihar," said DCP South East, RP Meena. He was declared brought dead at Apollo Hospital. "The boy had gone to take a rain bath at 6am," the officer added.

In the third case in Amar Colony, South East Delhi, a man, Jalil, 28, fell into the water at Gandhi camp, Shrinivas Puri, and died.

In another incident, a man, 55, was electrocuted to death in the Jahagirpuri area.

The fifth victim was an AIIMS lab technician.

Delhi received its first spell of heavy rains on Sunday morning with 74.8 mm rainfall till 8.30am. Many residents shared on social media platforms videos and pictures of rainwater gushing into their houses and vehicles wading through waterlogged roads.

While some shanties collapsed near the WHO building, an NDRF team was sent to Anna Nagar near ITO to review of the situation (pic).

The rain also prompted the BJP and AAP blame each other for Sunday's mess.

Delhi apart, rain also affected life in many states, particularly in Assam.

Toll touches 84 in Assam

At least 84 people have lost their lives in Assam due to severe flooding, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority said on Sunday. PM Modi spoke to Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and assured of help. Authorities said the river Brahmaputra was flowing above danger mark at several places in the state, and a total of 24 districts have been hit. The state announced a compensation of Rs4 lakh each to the kin of the victims. As many as 108 animals, including nine rhinoceroses, have died at the Kaziranga National Park.

Portion of bridge sinks in U'Khand

A portion of a bridge collapsed at Uttarakhand's Madkhot on the Pithoragarh-Munsyari road on Sunday, following incessant rainfall in the region. The IMD has predicted widespread rain across Uttarakhand and other northern states during the next 3 days.

Flash floods in Himachal

The Himachal Pradesh police rescued the locals of the Badseri village from the Kharogla Nalla in Kinnaur on Sunday after they got stuck in a stream due to flash floods triggered by heavy rainfall in the state. Locals and cops used ropes to guide the villagers to safety.

3 kids of family die in flooded pit

Three children of a family drowned in a waterlogged ditch created due to mining in the hills of Chiraiyya area of Mirzapur district, UP, on Saturday, the police said. The children lost their lives when they had gone out for grazing their goats on the hills.