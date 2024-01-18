Delhi: Four Charred To Death As Massive Fire Breaks Out In House In Pitampura; Visuals Surface

X

New Delhi: At least four people were charred to death when a fire broke out in a house in northwest Delhi's Pitampura area on Thursday evening, fire officials said.

A call was received at 8 pm from ZP block, Pitampura about the blaze and eight fire tenders were pressed into service, the fire officials said.

Update



3 persons died in Delhi fire incident



A major fire has broken out in a house in Pitampura area



Total eight fire tenders have been sent to the spot



So far five persona were taken out from fire site and were rushed to the hospital



3 out of five have died



Rescue…

A Delhi Fire Services (DFS) officer said four people died in the fire and one person is missing.

The fire has been doused and the cooling operation is underway, the officer said.

Police personnel and rescue teams were also present at the spot.