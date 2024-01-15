 VIDEO: 4 Miscreants Fire Bullets, Wave Knives, Throw Bricks & Stones At House In Delhi's Mohan Garden Area
Azhar KhanUpdated: Monday, January 15, 2024, 12:10 PM IST
VIDEO: 4 Miscreants Fire Bullets, Wave Knives, Throw Bricks & Stones At House In Delhi's Dwarka Mohan Garden Area | Twitter

New Delhi: A shocking video has surfaced the internet in which it can be seen that a few miscreants are attacking a house in Delhi's Dwarka Mohan Garden area. The youths were caught on CCTV camera while attacking the house and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that the youths are attacking the house with weapons such as knife and pistol.

One of the youths also fired bullets at the window of the house

One of the youths also fired bullets at the window of the house and the other youth can be seen attacking the window with a knife in his hand. The youth was trying to break the window with the help of the knife. There were a total of four attackers involved in the incident. The other two youths were seen banging the door and the fourth youth was throwing bricks and stones at the house.

The youths left the spot without hurting anyone

The reason for the attack is not known yet. Luckily, nobody came out of the house and the miscreants left the spot without hurting anyone. The youths were seen enraged over some issue against the person who was living in the house.

The criminals are fearlessly roaming in Delhi

The incident reportedly occurred on Friday (January 12) night at around 12 AM in Dwarka Mohan Garden area. The incident has exposed the law and order situation in the national capital and shows that the criminals are fearlessly roaming in Delhi. The miscreants were caught on camera firing bullet, waving knife and throwing bricks and stones at the house. There are no reports of any police action in connection with the matter.

