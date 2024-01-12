 Delhi Shocker: Miscreants Open Fire In Air, Hurl Petrol Bombs At House In Adarsh Nagar; Video Of Attack Surfaces
The viral video showed a group of miscreants attacking what appears to be a residential property in Delhi's Adarsh Nagar.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, January 12, 2024, 09:54 PM IST
article-image
Miscreants open fire, hurl petrol bombs in Delhi | X

New Delhi, January 12: A group of miscreants opened fire in the air and hurled petrol bombs at a house in Delhi. The incident took place in Delhi's Adarsh Nagar area on Thursday (January 11) night. A CCTV camera captured the attack and a video surfaced online on Friday, January 12. The reason behind the attack was not immediately known.

The viral video showed a group of miscreants attacking what appears to be a residential property in Delhi's Adarsh Nagar. The miscreants had covered their faces. In the video, a goon was seen opening fire in the air. The other goons were seen hurling petrol bombs at the house. If anyone was injured in the attack could not be confirmed.

Miscreants Open Fire In Air, Hurl Petrol Bombs In Delhi's Adarsh Nagar:

Law And Order Situation In Delhi Questioned

Sharing the video, a number of X users questioned the Delhi police over law and order situation in the national capital. "Miscreants have no fear of law in Delhi," a user commented. Another made similar remark with the video. It remained unclear if the police took cognizance of the incident and registered a case, and whether any arrest was made in connection with the attack.

