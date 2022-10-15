Delhi: Five-foot-long Asiatic water snake located at Amit Shah's house; saved

Five-foot-long Asiatic water snake located at Amit Shah's house; saved |

New Delhi: A five-foot-long checkered keelback, also known as an Asiatic water snake, was located at Union Home Minister Amit Shah's residence on Thursday. The snake was later rescued as the security officials informed the Wildlife SOS, news agency PTI reported.

The Asiatic water snake is a non-venomous snake that was seen near the guard room. The security guard later informed Wildlife SOS, an NGO that works for wildlife conservation and protection.

After getting the information, a two-person NGO team reached the spot and rescued the snake that had taken refuge between wooden panels.

The Wildlife SOS said, "On Thursday morning, security personnel were surprised when they found a checkered keelback snake in the area of the Union Home Minister Amit Shah's bungalow in New Delhi. They immediately informed Wildlife SOS on its 24x7 helpline number 9871963535, "PTI reported.

"A two-member rescue team with rescue equipment immediately reached the spot. Meanwhile, the snake had hidden inside a gap between the wooden panels surrounding the guard room, "the official added further.

The checkered keelback is generally found in lakes, rivers, and ponds, as well as agricultural lands and wells. Schedule II of the Wildlife (Protection) Act of 1972 protects the species.

Co-Founder and CEO of Wildlife SOS Kartick Satyanarayan said, "We are grateful to the security personnel working in the Union Home Minister's residence for alerting Wildlife SOS to this emergency. This shows a high level of compassion on their part and sets an example for others to follow. Often the plight of urban wildlife is dismissed because people consider them to be a nuisance and they are often met with hostility, "PTI reported.

Over 70 snakes were rescued from various parts of Delhi during the monsoon.