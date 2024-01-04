Delhi: Fire Breaks Out At Teaching Block Of AIIMS, Damages Documents & Furniture; No Casualty

Fire broke out at teaching block of AIIMS Delhi, No casualty reported | PTI

A fire broke out in the teaching block at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), in the national capital on Thursday morning, officials said.

VIDEO | A fire broke out at teaching block of #AIIMS, Delhi, earlier today. The blaze has been brought under control. No casualty was reported. pic.twitter.com/U6Ol3GqN6B — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 4, 2024

Fire destroyed several office documents & furniture

Seven fire tenders were sent to the spot and the blaze was doused, Delhi Fire Services said. The fire gutted furniture, a fridge and office records on the second floor of the Director building at AIIMS.

No casualty reported

However, no casualties or injuries have been reported so far. Further details are awaited.