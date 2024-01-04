 Delhi: Fire Breaks Out At Teaching Block Of AIIMS, Damages Documents & Furniture; No Casualty
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDelhi: Fire Breaks Out At Teaching Block Of AIIMS, Damages Documents & Furniture; No Casualty

Delhi: Fire Breaks Out At Teaching Block Of AIIMS, Damages Documents & Furniture; No Casualty

Seven fire tenders were sent to the spot, and the blaze was doused, Delhi Fire Services said.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, January 04, 2024, 10:21 AM IST
article-image
Fire broke out at teaching block of AIIMS Delhi, No casualty reported | PTI

A fire broke out in the teaching block at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), in the national capital on Thursday morning, officials said.

Fire destroyed several office documents & furniture

Seven fire tenders were sent to the spot and the blaze was doused, Delhi Fire Services said. The fire gutted furniture, a fridge and office records on the second floor of the Director building at AIIMS.

No casualty reported

However, no casualties or injuries have been reported so far. Further details are awaited.

Read Also
Mumbai Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts At Chemical Factory In Navi Mumbai; Horrific Visuals Surface
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Met On Dating App, Not Matrimonial', Says Delhi HC While Granting Bail To Man Booked For Rape On...

'Met On Dating App, Not Matrimonial', Says Delhi HC While Granting Bail To Man Booked For Rape On...

Who Was Divya Pahuja? Know About Former Model Shot Dead In Gurugram Hotel & Her Connection With...

Who Was Divya Pahuja? Know About Former Model Shot Dead In Gurugram Hotel & Her Connection With...

Nagaland State Lottery Result 04-01-2024, 1 PM Live: Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result 04-01-2024, 1 PM Live: Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nitish steps on INDIA fault-line, Unilaterally Names Candidate For Arunachal

Nitish steps on INDIA fault-line, Unilaterally Names Candidate For Arunachal

BREAKING: YSRTP Chief YS Sharmila Merges Her Party With Congress (Watch Video)

BREAKING: YSRTP Chief YS Sharmila Merges Her Party With Congress (Watch Video)