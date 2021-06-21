Six rescued, 4 still missing after massive fire breaks out in Delhi's Udyog Nagar

According to the police, the incident happened at around 8 am on Monday in a shoe godown in Udyog Nagar industrial area near Peeragarhi.

Families of the trapped labourers have gathered outside the factory.

The mothers of two labourers-- Abhishek and Shamshad-- who had arrived for work at around 7 am at the factory said, "They had left home for work in the morning and as soon as they got the news of the fire in the factory they reached the spot but their sons are missing."

Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fight Department said that he received the call at around 8:20 am.

"More than 30 vehicles have been pressed into service at the spot. But due to huge amounts of inflammable material inside this factory, the fire has not been controlled yet," Garg said.

"Initially, the fire department was not informed that anyone was trapped inside. But now as people are missing it seems they are trapped inside," he added.