Delhi: Family Electrocuted After Celebrating Holi In Pandav Nagar; Hospitalised In Safdarjung

Few members of a family were hospitalised after they were hit by electric shock after a high- tension wire struck them down in East Delhi's Pandav Nagar area, news agency ANI reported.

According to Delhi Police, "A few members of a family admitted to Safdarjung hospital after getting injured due to an electric shock from high-tension wire in the Pandav Nagar area of East Delhi, after celebrating Holi."

As of now the family members have not be identified, and the reason behind the electrocution has no been known.

Past Incidents Of Electrocution

Fourteen children were electrocuted during a Shiv Baraat celebration on Mahashivratri in Kota, Rajasthan. They have all been hospitalised at MBS Hospital in Kota. One of the children is in serious condition. The incident occurred in Kali Basti, Sagatpura area, during a Shiv Baraat procession where the children were carrying religious flags.

During this long pole of a flag touched the high-tension line of the area It is being said that there was water in the FM where the Shiva Baraat was passing. Due to this the current spread rapidly.

14 Children Brutally Burned Due To Electrocution

IG Ravidutt Gaur said that one child was burnt to the extent of 70 per cent and the other to 50 per cent. The remaining children sustained 10 per cent burns.

On receiving information about the incident, the Lok Sabha Speaker reached the hospital. "It is a sad incident. This incident will be investigated. One kid is serious and will be referred to Jaipur if needed," he said.