Rajasthan Tragedy: At Least 14 Children Electrocuted During Mahashivratri Procession In Kota, 1 Critical; Visuals Surface |

Rajasthan: At least 14 children were electrocuted during a procession on the occasion of Mahashivratri in Kota, Rajasthan on Friday, said reports. The condition of one child is said to be critical, according to local reports. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla reached the hospital to inquire about the condition of the children.

Visuals of the hospital have surfaced on the internet showing parents rushing to the health facility carrying their children for swift medical assistance. As of now, local authorities have rushed to the spot and the hospital and are looking after the assistance provided to the affected children.

#WATCH | Rajasthan: Several children were electrocuted during a procession on the occasion of Mahashivratri, in Kota. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/F5srBhO9kz — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2024

This is breaking news. More details are awaited.