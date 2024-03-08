 Rajasthan Tragedy: At Least 14 Children Electrocuted During Mahashivratri Procession In Kota, 1 Critical; Visuals Surface
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaRajasthan Tragedy: At Least 14 Children Electrocuted During Mahashivratri Procession In Kota, 1 Critical; Visuals Surface

Rajasthan Tragedy: At Least 14 Children Electrocuted During Mahashivratri Procession In Kota, 1 Critical; Visuals Surface

Visuals of the hospital have surfaced on the internet showing parents rushing to the health facility carrying their children for swift medical assistance.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Friday, March 08, 2024, 01:56 PM IST
article-image
Rajasthan Tragedy: At Least 14 Children Electrocuted During Mahashivratri Procession In Kota, 1 Critical; Visuals Surface |

Rajasthan: At least 14 children were electrocuted during a procession on the occasion of Mahashivratri in Kota, Rajasthan on Friday, said reports. The condition of one child is said to be critical, according to local reports. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla reached the hospital to inquire about the condition of the children.

Visuals of the hospital have surfaced on the internet showing parents rushing to the health facility carrying their children for swift medical assistance. As of now, local authorities have rushed to the spot and the hospital and are looking after the assistance provided to the affected children.

This is breaking news. More details are awaited.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rajasthan Tragedy: At Least 14 Children Electrocuted During Mahashivratri Procession In Kota, 1...

Rajasthan Tragedy: At Least 14 Children Electrocuted During Mahashivratri Procession In Kota, 1...

Meet Dr Ganesh Baraiya: World's Shortest Doctor, Hailing From Gujarat Who Inspires With His...

Meet Dr Ganesh Baraiya: World's Shortest Doctor, Hailing From Gujarat Who Inspires With His...

Gujarat: Family Of 3 Including 7-Yr-Old Found Dead In Apparent Mass Suicide In Surat's Limbayat

Gujarat: Family Of 3 Including 7-Yr-Old Found Dead In Apparent Mass Suicide In Surat's Limbayat

'Issues Like Chowkidar, Adani-Ambani, Rafale, Family Don't Work': Omar Abdullah Says Opposition...

'Issues Like Chowkidar, Adani-Ambani, Rafale, Family Don't Work': Omar Abdullah Says Opposition...

Sudha Murty Nominated To Rajya Sabha, Announces PM Modi On International Women's Day

Sudha Murty Nominated To Rajya Sabha, Announces PM Modi On International Women's Day