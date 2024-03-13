Shocking VIDEO: Youth Climbs OHE Pole At Ambala Railway Station, Falls On Tracks After Suffering Electrocution

Youth Climbs OHE Pole At Ambala Railway Station, Falls On Tracks After Suffering Electrocution | Twitter

Ambala: In a shocking incident, a youth attempted to commit suicide by climbing onto the OHE (Over Head Equipment) pole at Haryana's Ambala Railway Station. The incident occurred at platform number one of Ambala Cantonment Railway Station.

The incident was recorded by the onlookers and the horrific video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that the youth has climbed onto the OHE and touched a high voltage overhead wire while hanging from the pole.

Blast Occurs

A blast occurs as the youth touches the high voltage overhead wire at the railway station on Monday (March 11). Many passengers and also Railway Protection (RPF) personnel were present at the spot when the incident unfolded.

Suffers Electrocution

The youth was electrocuted in front of them and they were unable to do anything. The onlookers started to film the incident on their mobile phones and made the video of the suicide viral on social media.

Referred To PGI Chandigarh

The injured youth has been identified as Rohit and was 18-years-old residing at Champa Village in the Janjgir District of Chhattisgarh. The RPF personnel present at the spot called the doctors after Rohit fell on the tracks after being electrocuted. He was later admitted to the Cantonment Civil Hospital for treatment. Rohit was referred to PGI Chandigarh as his condition deteriorated.

Severe Burn Injuries

There are reports that the doctors claimed that Rohit suffered severe burn injuries on his entire body and also his leg was fractured after falling from the overhead equipment. There are reports that Rohit told his relatives that he was going to Chhattisgarh with his friends.

On Monday, he called from his friend's phone and asked for Rs 200 and said that he was out of money. The money was sent to him by his uncle and in the evening they got the news of the accident.