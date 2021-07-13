Delhi faces COVID-19 vaccine shortage, many fear delay in getting second shot

"I have been coming here for the last three days to get my second shot. It was due 10 days ago but now they are saying there is no vaccine. They are not even giving me an assured date. The same scenario has cropped up once again. How long shall we wait to get shots?" said 78-year-old Daroga Rai.

Another woman, Savita, who came to get her first dose at Govt Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya in Naraina said, "We have been told that vaccines are not available. The scenario has been like this for the last three days. Moreover, they are not even telling us when to come next. How we will get to know? No matter what, commoners suffer."

A security guard outside a vaccination centre, on the condition of anonymity, told ANI that vaccines were not available at the moment and beneficiaries will be informed when they get more doses. "We have been asked to tell people that vaccines are not available now and will be informed once this centre has fresh stock," the guard said.