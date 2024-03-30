Delhi Excise Policy Case: ED Issues Summons To Transport Minister & AAP Leader Kailash Gahlot

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot | ANI

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued summons to Delhi Transport Minister and AAP leader Kailash Gahlot in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

According to sources, the probe agency has issued summons to Delhi Minister Kailash Gahlot for questioning in its ongoing money laundering case linked to Delhi excise policy.

The development has come after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the same case on March 21.

Rally Announced In Support Of Arvind Kejriwal

Earlier on Friday, AAP leader and Delhi Minister Gopal Rai announced that several prominent leaders from the INDIA alliance will participate in a rally at Ramlila Maidan on March 31 in support of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal following his recent arrest.

He said, "Reactions from the entire country came after the arrest of CM Arvind Kejriwal. The main leaders of the INDIA alliance will join the rally on March 31 in Ramlila Maidan." Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray, Akhilesh Yadav, Farooq Abdullah, Bhagwant Mann, Champai Soren, Tejashwi Yadav, Sitaram Yechury and many more leaders have been confirmed to join the rally, Rai said.

Hindu Sena on Friday filed a fresh petition in the Delhi High Court to remove Kejriwal from the post of Chief Minister.

In the petition, it has been demanded from the court that it should order Delhi's Lieutenant Governor to dismiss Chief Minister Kejriwal from the post and run Delhi through the Central Government via LG.

Kejriwal To Stay In ED Custody Till April 1

A day after the custody of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was extended till April 1 by the local court, his wife Sunita Kejriwal, in a video statement, launched a WhatsApp campaign titled 'Kejriwal ko Aashirwaad'.

The Rouse Avenue Court on Thursday extended the custodial remand of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by four more days in a money laundering case related to the Excise Policy.

In court, Arvind Kejriwal said, "The real liquor scam began post the ED investigation. The motive of the ED is to crush the Aam Aadmi Party." Kejriwal said in court that the case has been going on for two years and no allegations have been proven.

Meanwhile, a protest will be held by the INDIA bloc outside the BJP headquarters in the national capital tomorrow against the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Congress, AAP, and the Left parties will participate in the demonstration.