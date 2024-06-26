Delhi Excise Policy Case: Arvind Kejriwal Blames Manish Sisodia, Report Says 'Followed Instructions Of Atishi & Saurabh Bhardwaj' |

New Delhi: Hours after CBI formally arrested Delhi CM and AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal in the Excise Policy case, shocking incident has come to light. As per a report of Zee News, "CBI has demanded the custody of Arvind Kejriwal. CBI said that Kejriwal is not giving direct answers to the questions and that he is denying the fact that Vijay Nair was working under him. CBI further said that Kejriwal claims that he was working on the instructions of Atishi and Saurabh Bhardwaj. As per CBI, Kejriwal has put the entire responsibility on Manish Sisodia by saying that he had no knowledge of the excise policy."

This is breaking news. Further details awaited.