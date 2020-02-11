Delhi Election Results 2020: CM Arvind Kejriwal surges to big lead from New Delhi constituency

Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal is leading by more than two thousand votes from New Delhi constituency. The counting for New Delhi seat is taking place at Gole Market.
Kejriwal is pitted against Sunil Yadav of the BJP and Romesh Sabharwal of the Congress. According to early trends Kejriwal got 2026 votes and BJP's Sunil Yadav is close behind. Kejriwal, sitting legislature from New Delhi, pipped three-time chief minister Sheila Dikshit in 2013 assembly elections. Since then the fight for the constituency has remained all the more interesting. This time, while BJP fielded Sunil Yadav against the sitting chief minister, Congress gave the ticket to Romesh Sabharwal.
According to the EC's website, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is leading from his New Delhi constituency. Kejriwal reached his party office as the counting got underway. Counting centres are spread across 21 locations, spanning 70 constituencies.
The Aam Aadmi Party is leading in 33 seats while the BJP is leading in 19 seats in Delhi, polls for which were held on February 8, according to early trends by the Election Commission on Tuesday.
Counting centres are located across 11 districts, including at CWG Sports Complex in east Delhi, NSIT Dwarka in west Delhi, Meerabai Institute of Technology and G B Pant Institute of Technology in southeast Delhi, Sir CV Raman ITI, Dheerpur in central Delhi, and Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Bawana in north Delhi. The Assembly elections were held on Saturday last. A total of 672 candidates including 593 men and 79 women contested the polls.
