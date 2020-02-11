Delhi Election Results 2020: CM Arvind Kejriwal surges to big lead from New Delhi constituency

Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal is leading by more than two thousand votes from New Delhi constituency. The counting for New Delhi seat is taking place at Gole Market.

Kejriwal is pitted against Sunil Yadav of the BJP and Romesh Sabharwal of the Congress. According to early trends Kejriwal got 2026 votes and BJP's Sunil Yadav is close behind. Kejriwal, sitting legislature from New Delhi, pipped three-time chief minister Sheila Dikshit in 2013 assembly elections. Since then the fight for the constituency has remained all the more interesting. This time, while BJP fielded Sunil Yadav against the sitting chief minister, Congress gave the ticket to Romesh Sabharwal.