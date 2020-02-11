Delhi Election 2020: Mamata Banerjee congrats CM Arvind Kejriwal, slams BJP for 'vendetta politics'

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday congratulated AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, who appears set for a massive win as per official trends of the Delhi Assembly elections.

CM Banerjee also slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for not doing enough for development and accused the party of "political vendetta." "I have congratulated Arvind Kekriwal. People at present want roti (Food), kapda (clothes) and makan (house). The BJP lost in Maharashtra and Jharkhand. The trend is very clear.