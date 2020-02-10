WB Guv slams Mamata's 'censorship' after his WB Budget speech isn't live telecast

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar lashed out at the Mamata Banerjee-led government yet again, this time over the State budget which was being tabled in the Assembly at 2:00 pm on Monday. The Governor went on to tweet that his speech was denied live telecast in the media while State Finance Minister Amit Mitra’s speech was telecast live.

“The State Finance Minister Dr. Amit Mitra budget speech was live while the address of the Governor under article 176, an important occasion, in sharp deviation to practice was not allowed live coverage and media was also kept away. Leave to judgement of the people of the State,” read the tweet by the Governor.

The Governor’s rants did not end there. “This is of critical consequence for media. Is this acceptable expression of ideas? Is it not intolerance of the constitutional head? Is it not a kind of censorship? I am sure the media and public would not be just silent spectators,” added the Governor.