Delhi Election 2020: Arvind Kejriwal leading, his deputy Manish Sisodia trailing behind BJP candidate Ravinder Singh Negi

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is leading in his New Delhi constituency, while his deputy Manish Sisodia is trailing behind BJP candidate Ravinder Singh Negi.

According to poll trends by the Election Commission, the chief minister is leading by over 6,300 votes while Sisodia is trailing by 754 votes from Patparganj constituency.

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot is leading by 1,115 votes from Najafgarh constituency and BJP's Ajeet Singh Kharkhari is leading.