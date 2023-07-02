 Delhi Crime: Man Stabbed To Death In Front Of Father, Video Goes Viral; Police Arrest 2 Accused
A video of the killing also went viral on social media. The chilling video shows the man stabbed mercilessly by two men even as vehicles pass from near the crime spot.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, July 02, 2023, 07:11 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo

Two persons were arrested for allegedly stabbing a 22-year-old man in front of his father in Delhi Cantonment area. A video of the killing also went viral on social media. The chilling video shows the man stabbed mercilessly by two men.

On the receipt of the information, a team of Delhi police with staff reached at spot and came to know that the man with stabbing injuries has been taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre, where he succumbed to his injuries, they said. The deceased was identified as Ashish (22).

article-image

Warning: Disturbing visuals

Father eyewitness to the gruesome murder

Ashish's father, an eyewitness, alleged that at about 6 pm on June 24, two persons, Vikas alias Fatti and Vanshu, both resident of Jharera village, came outside of his house and called his deceased son, police said. Ashish's father, suspected something amiss because the duo accused have a criminal history and decided to follow them and his son.

Accused person fled the spot, father tried to save son

At about 6.30 pm on June 24, Vikas and Vanshu along with the deceased reached near Barat Ghar, where a quarrel broke out between them. Following this, the duo stabbed the 22-year-old," police said, adding that the eyewitness attempted to save his son, but the accused persons fled the spot.

Case registered and accused arrested

In this regard a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been filed and both the accused were arrested, said police.

