 Thane: 25-Year-Old Stabs Friend to Death After Argument During Alcohol Party in Dombivli
Thane: 25-Year-Old Stabs Friend to Death After Argument During Alcohol Party in Dombivli

The people in the vicinity rushed the victim to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Monday, June 26, 2023, 10:59 PM IST
Representative Image

Thane: A 25-year-old man was arrested for stabbing his friend to death during an argument in Pisavali area of Dombivali in Thane district on Sunday night.

An official from Manpada police station said, “On Sunday night, when it was raining, the victim Shailesh Shilwant, 28, and his friend Kiran Shinde, 25, decided to have a liquor party. However, as they were partying, a sudden fight occurred between the duo and Shinde picked a knife and stabbed Shailesh multiple times.”

The official added that Shailesh tried to run towards a nearby hospital but collapsed at some distance.

The people in the vicinity rushed him to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. A case against Shinde has been lodged under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

