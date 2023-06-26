Thane: Gandhinagar Bridge Over BMC Water Pipeline Opens For Traffic

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) opened both sides of the newly-constructed Gandhinagar bridge over the BMC water pipeline under the Vartaknagar ward committee on Monday. The work on the bridge was pending for six years.

The civic body chief Abhijit Bangar said, “Pokhran Road no. 2 has been widened by 40 meter. The work on both sides of the bridge was completed after all the obstacles were removed.”

On the side of Raymond Company, 89.60 meters of construction was done and 120.60 meters Subhash Nagar side. The facility has smoothened the traffic in Upvan, Vasantvihar, Glady Alwaris Road, Pawarnagar, Maharashtra Nagar, Khewra Circle, Happy Valley, Sindhdachal and Kokanipada as the narrow bridge was causing traffic congestion.

Meanwhile, the students of Sulochanadevi Singhania School have gotten relief from the traffic congestion. The Thane civic body and other government agencies are trying to solve the problem of traffic congestion in the city by completing the pending road and bridge projects as well as proposing new routes, the civic chief said.