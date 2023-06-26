 Thane News: Protection Wall Near Viviana Mall Collapses; No Injuries Reported
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane News: Protection Wall Near Viviana Mall Collapses; No Injuries Reported

Thane News: Protection Wall Near Viviana Mall Collapses; No Injuries Reported

Immediate action was taken by the authorities to assess the situation and mitigate any potential risks.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 26, 2023, 02:34 PM IST
article-image
Thane News: Protection Wall Near Viviana Mall Collapses; No Injuries Reported | TMC

A protection wall located near Viviana Mall collapsed on Monday endangering the adjacent residential area. A resident of the chawl near the site alerted the Disaster Management authorities. He witnessed the wall collapse which also hit wall of his home. Immediate action was taken by the authorities to assess the situation and mitigate any potential risks.

According to the caller, the protection wall, belonging to iTHINK LODHA at Vartak Nagar was adjacent to his home in Khandu Muthe Chawl next to Durga Mata Mandir collapsed and hit a wall of his home.

Wall collapse raised concerns on stability of remaining structure

The wall--which was nearly 35 feet long and eight feet high--raised concerns about the stability of the remaining structure of chawl. The area was cordoned off by the authorities to ensure public safety.

Following incessant rainfall in the region, a 40-foot-long wall collapsed behind Viviana Mall in Vartak Nagar

Following incessant rainfall in the region, a 40-foot-long wall collapsed behind Viviana Mall in Vartak Nagar | TMC

Authorities aim to secure area

Upon receiving the information, the Disaster Management Officer, along with personnel from the Disaster Management Room, solid waste department, and electricity department

The area was cordoned off by the authorities to ensure public safety.

The area was cordoned off by the authorities to ensure public safety. | TMC

3 Incidents in Mumbai City

Three such incidents have been reported from Mumbai and of that two are from Ghatkopar area. In one incident, a mother-son duo died after getting trapped under the debris of the building in Rajawadi while the second incident took place on Monday morning in Ramabai Ambedkar Colony wherein a family sustained injuries.

A portion of the balcony of ground plus plus two-storey building collapsed on St. Braz Road in Vile Parle Gaothan on Sunday afternoon. A family staying on the second floor was watching a procession when suddenly their balcony collapsed. Prishila Misauita (65yrs) and Robi Misauita, (70yrs) fell down on their heads, while their son got injured.

Read Also
Mumbai News: 4 Injured After Portion Of Building Collapses In Ghatkopar; 3rd Incident In 2 Days
article-image
Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai News: Panvel City Police Station Gets New Senior Police Inspector

Navi Mumbai News: Panvel City Police Station Gets New Senior Police Inspector

Telangana CM KCR Embarks On 2-Day Maharashtra Tour With 600 Vehicle Convoy; Visuals Surface

Telangana CM KCR Embarks On 2-Day Maharashtra Tour With 600 Vehicle Convoy; Visuals Surface

Thane News: Protection Wall Near Viviana Mall Collapses; No Injuries Reported

Thane News: Protection Wall Near Viviana Mall Collapses; No Injuries Reported

Nagpur Man Narrowly Escapes Brutal Knife Attack in Broad Daylight Following Shop Board Dispute;...

Nagpur Man Narrowly Escapes Brutal Knife Attack in Broad Daylight Following Shop Board Dispute;...

Mumbai Police Arrests Man For 'Culpable Homicide' After Riding Scooter With 7 Minors On Board

Mumbai Police Arrests Man For 'Culpable Homicide' After Riding Scooter With 7 Minors On Board