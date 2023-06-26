Thane News: Protection Wall Near Viviana Mall Collapses; No Injuries Reported | TMC

A protection wall located near Viviana Mall collapsed on Monday endangering the adjacent residential area. A resident of the chawl near the site alerted the Disaster Management authorities. He witnessed the wall collapse which also hit wall of his home. Immediate action was taken by the authorities to assess the situation and mitigate any potential risks.

According to the caller, the protection wall, belonging to iTHINK LODHA at Vartak Nagar was adjacent to his home in Khandu Muthe Chawl next to Durga Mata Mandir collapsed and hit a wall of his home.

Wall collapse raised concerns on stability of remaining structure

The wall--which was nearly 35 feet long and eight feet high--raised concerns about the stability of the remaining structure of chawl. The area was cordoned off by the authorities to ensure public safety.

Authorities aim to secure area

Upon receiving the information, the Disaster Management Officer, along with personnel from the Disaster Management Room, solid waste department, and electricity department

The area was cordoned off by the authorities to ensure public safety. | TMC

3 Incidents in Mumbai City

Three such incidents have been reported from Mumbai and of that two are from Ghatkopar area. In one incident, a mother-son duo died after getting trapped under the debris of the building in Rajawadi while the second incident took place on Monday morning in Ramabai Ambedkar Colony wherein a family sustained injuries.

A portion of the balcony of ground plus plus two-storey building collapsed on St. Braz Road in Vile Parle Gaothan on Sunday afternoon. A family staying on the second floor was watching a procession when suddenly their balcony collapsed. Prishila Misauita (65yrs) and Robi Misauita, (70yrs) fell down on their heads, while their son got injured.