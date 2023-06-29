Mumbai Crime: Woman Killed, Mother Stabbed By Family Members For Not Attending Funeral

A 30-year-old woman was murdered by her own relatives while her mother, a 50-year-old, who was trying to protect her, was stabbed after an argument broke out between the family members. The incident happened on Tuesday late at night at the Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road.

According to the police, seven days ago the brother of one of the accused in the case had died. The accused, two couples, had arranged funeral rites for the deceased brother. However, Kajal Bhosle alias Kajal Pawar, 30 and her mother Vaishali Pawar, 50, failed to attend the funeral rites due to some reason, which angered Krishna Pawar, 28, the main accused in the case.

The Murder

On Tuesday night, while Kajal and Vaishali were sitting inside their hut, the accused, two couples, named Krishna Pawar and his wife Anisha, 25 and Jagmitra Bhosle, 35 and his wife Anita, 32, came with a knife to confront the victims about why they missed the funeral rites. During the argument, they first attacked Kajal with a huge stone on her head then stabbed her stomach and chest with the knife. Vaishali who was trying to stop them from attacking her daughter, was also stabbed in her stomach and back, by the accused, Anita and Anisha.

When they noticed Kajal who was unconscious all of them ran away. Vaishali’s younger daughter Anjali Bhosle, 20, when she returned found her sister and mother in a pool of blood. She took them to a nearby hospital where Kajal was declared dead, but Vaishali survived. She then approached the Deonar police and registered a complaint against the accused.

Police arrest 4 accused

On Wednesday afternoon, police managed to trace and find the four accused and placed them under arrest. Meanwhile, the weapon and the stone that was used in the crime too were recovered by the police. A case has been registered against them under sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 34 (common intent) among others of the Indian Penal Code.