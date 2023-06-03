 One-sided love turns tragic: Man stabs woman, dies by suicide in Delhi's Begumpur
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaOne-sided love turns tragic: Man stabs woman, dies by suicide in Delhi's Begumpur

One-sided love turns tragic: Man stabs woman, dies by suicide in Delhi's Begumpur

The woman is currently undergoing treatment at a local hospital, battling the physical and emotional trauma inflicted upon her.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, June 03, 2023, 10:36 AM IST
article-image
One-sided love turns tragic: Man stabs woman, dies by suicide in Delhi's Begumpur |

Days after Shahbad Dairy incident, in another stabbing incident in the Begumpur area of Delhi, a man named Amit stabbed a woman and subsequently took his own life, reported ANI on Saturday. The incident reportedly occurred as a result of the refusal of Amit's love by the victim woman, highlighting the devastating consequences of one-sided affection.

The woman is currently undergoing treatment at a local hospital, battling the physical and emotional trauma inflicted upon her.

Victim and accused worked at the same organisation

Both Amit and the woman were employed at an event management company, presumably crossing paths frequently in their professional lives. It was revealed that Amit had previously expressed his feelings to the woman, only to be rejected by her. However, undeterred by her refusal, Amit got furious, eventually leading to this tragic event.

The Delhi Police have launched a thorough investigation into the incident, aiming to uncover all pertinent details surrounding the case.

Further details are awaited.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

One-sided love turns tragic: Man stabs woman, dies by suicide in Delhi's Begumpur

One-sided love turns tragic: Man stabs woman, dies by suicide in Delhi's Begumpur

Odisha train tragedy LIVE updates: 238 dead, 650 injured in mishap, says South Eastern Railway; CM...

Odisha train tragedy LIVE updates: 238 dead, 650 injured in mishap, says South Eastern Railway; CM...

Punjab: After 3 explosions, cops get hoax call on bomb near Golden Temple

Punjab: After 3 explosions, cops get hoax call on bomb near Golden Temple

Odisha Train Tragedy: CM MK Stalin declares one-day mourning in Tamil Nadu, expresses grief over...

Odisha Train Tragedy: CM MK Stalin declares one-day mourning in Tamil Nadu, expresses grief over...

Rahul Gandhi’s remark for Muslim League irks BJP

Rahul Gandhi’s remark for Muslim League irks BJP