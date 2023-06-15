27-Year-Old Hyderabad Woman Studying In UK Brutally Stabbed To Death In North London, Suspects Arrested By Police

Representative Image | FPJ

A 27-year-old Indian-origin woman, who was in the UK for studies, was stabbed to death in north London and her body was found in a residential property. While the murder victim is yet to be formally identified, reports from India indicate that it was Kontham Tejasvini – a young professional from the Hayathnagar area of Hyderabad. The father told a local TV channel Tejasvini had first gone to London three years ago to study for her Master's degree.

He said she came home for a month in August last year and was to come back last month for her marriage; "She said she will return after the alliance is finalised. She had resigned from her temporary job…"

Accused arrested by police, said to be her roommate

London’s Metropolitan police have arrested two persons, including a Brazilian national named Antonio Lourenco De Morais. The second suspect has not been identified. NDTV cited Tejasvini's cousin Vijay as saying that De Morais had moved into shared accommodation with her less than a week ago.

The brutal attack, which reportedly took place at 10 am on Tuesday, also involved a second woman -- a 28-year-old who was taken to hospital with stab injuries. Police officers were called to Neeld Crescent in Wembley, north London, to investigate the reports of a double stabbing. Two female victims were treated at the scene by the emergency services and one died on the spot.