 Delhi Crime: Man Held For Harassing, Sending Obscene Messages To Random Women Over Phone & Social Media
Delhi Crime: Man Held For Harassing, Sending Obscene Messages To Random Women Over Phone & Social Media

When any girl replied to his messages, he would then pressure them through various means to engage in obscene acts over the phone

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, November 28, 2023, 01:24 PM IST
article-image
Man Held For Harassing, Sending Obscene Messages To Random Women Over Phone & Social Media | File

New Delhi, November 28: A 28-year-old man was arrested by the Delhi Police for sending obscene messages to random girls. When any girl replied to his messages, he would then pressure them through various means to engage in obscene acts over the phone, an official said on Tuesday. The accused was identified as Rohit Kumar, a resident of Pandav Nagar area in Delhi.

A case was registered based on the complaint of a woman

According to the police, a case was registered based on the complaint of a woman residing in Karkardooma. She alleged that she received obscene messages on her WhatsApp during odd hours, and the caller pressured her to share private images. Subsequently, the caller continued to stalk and sexually harass her.

He travelled to Croatia

During the investigation, a police team analysed the Call Detail Records (CDR) of the alleged phone number and discovered that when the accused committed the crime, he was in India. Afterward, he travelled to Croatia, going out of India.

The accused person was finally traced to Pandav Nagar

“Following continuous technical surveillance, the accused person was finally traced to Pandav Nagar. A raid was conducted, resulting in the arrest of Rohit Kumar, and the mobile phone used in the commission of the crime was recovered from his possession,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara), Rohit Meena.

Rohit sent obscene messages to random girls

“Further investigation revealed that Rohit sent obscene messages to random girls. When any girl replied to his messages, he would then pressure them through various means to engage in obscene acts over the phone. The passport of accused Rohit has also been seized,” said the DCP.

