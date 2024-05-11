Samajwadi Party Used To Fire Bullets At Ram Devotees: UP CM Yogi Adityanth In Kanpur Rally; Watch

Kanpur Dehat (Uttar Pradesh): While addressing a public rally in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur Dehat Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a scathing attack against Samajwadi Party over Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

"This new Bharat not only speaks but accomplishes. BJP said 'Ram Lalla hum aaenge mandir wahi banaege (Ram Lalla, we will come and build the temple there)' but the Samajwadi party used to fire bullets at the Ram devotees," Yogi said.

Lashing out further he said, "There was a terrorist attack in Ayodhya under the rule of SP. It is the character of the Samajwadi party to fire bullets at Ram devotees and withdraw cases against terrorists."

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath addresses a public rally in Kanpur Dehat.



He says, "You have contributed towards forming the governments in both Delhi and Lucknow. That is why Lord Ram is now seated at the grand temple in Ayodhya, this is an unprecedented even in the… pic.twitter.com/i9nWrIGsL5 — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2024

Appreciating the voters for voting for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), he said, "You have contributed towards forming the governments in both Delhi and Lucknow. That is why Lord Ram is now seated at the grand temple in Ayodhya, this is an unprecedented event in the past 500 years."

Hailing the BJP over Ram Temple in Ayodhya, he said, "For the last time in 500 years, Lord Ram played Holi on 'janmabhoomi' and celebrated his birthday..."

CM Yogi Adityanath Attacks Congress & Samajwadi Party

He added that we are fortunate enough to witness the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Slamming the Congress and SP, he said, "They want to win elections for their own families but the BJP wants to register victory for the sake of the country."

"During the regime of the Samajwadi Party, the anti-social elements were so active that women and businessmen were so unsafe. Today there is no space for mafias and criminals in the state," he added.

It is noteworthy that earlier in the 2019 elections, proving all the arithmetic of the SP-BSP 'mahagatbandhan' in Uttar Pradesh wrong, the BJP and its ally Apna Dal(S) won 64 of the 80 Lok Sabha seats. The alliance partners, Akhilesh Yadav's party and Mayawati Party's, won 15 seats.

Voting In Uttar Pradesh

Voting for phases one, two and three were held on April 19, April 26 and May 7. Next, the state will once again poll in on May 13.

The Uttar Pradesh electorate will also vote in phases five, six and seven on May 20, May 25 and June 1 respectively. The votes will be counted on June 4.