 Delhi Crime: 5-Yr-Old Girl Raped By 14-Yr-Old Boy While Her Parents Were Out For Work
A five-year-old girl was sexually assaulted allegedly by a 14-year-old boy in her neighbourhood in southwest Delhi, a police official said on Saturday.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, August 31, 2024, 04:23 PM IST
Representative Photo | File Pic

The incident took place when her parents, who are labourers, had gone to work and she was alone at home on Thursday afternoon, the official said.

Upon receiving information, the girl was immediately sent for medical examination and she was counselled in the presence of her parents, he said.

'Strict Laws Against Rape Already Exist': Centre's Reply To WB CM Mamata Banerjee's Letter To PM...
Case Under POCSO Registered

A case under section 65 (2) (rape of minor) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act was registered. The boy was apprehended and sent to an observation home, police said.

The boy was the family's neighbour and the son of the complainant's friend, police said.

Further investigation of the case is underway, police added.

