Delhi Crime: 42-Year-Old Woman Shot Dead In Dabri; Accused Dies By Suicide |

Delhi: A 42-year-old woman was shot dead near her house in southwest Delhi's Dabri area on Thursday evening, police said. The victim was identified as Renu. Upon investigation, the accused was identified as Ashish (25).

"Around 8:45 pm on Wednesday, under the Dabri police station, we got information that a 42-year-old woman was shot dead near her house. The woman was identified as Renu. She was a housewife living with her family in the Vaishali colony area under Dabri Police Station," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harshvardhan.

Accused Shot Himself Dead Before Arrest

Several police teams were formed to nab the accused, however, the assailant shot himself dead when the police reached his house to arrest him, the DCP said. "We formed several teams to nab the accused. We identified him and when we reached his house, he shot himself dead on the roof of his house. We found the weapon with which he had killed himself," DCP Harshvardhan said.

"We found that Renu and Ashish met in a gym nearly 2-3 years back. Further investigation is on", the DCP added.