Delhi crime: 16-year-old held in connection with murder of 32-year-old man in Yamuna Vihar, 3 accused absconding

Delhi: A 16-year-old boy has been apprehended by the Delhi police on Wednesday in connection with the murder of a 32-year-old man near Yamuna Vihar road in northeast Delhi's Jafrabad. The other three accused have been identified but are currently absconding. Police efforts are underway to locate and arrest them, while CCTV footage in the area is being examined for crucial evidence, reported ANI.

Details of the incident

According to the Delhi Police, the victim, identified as Arjun, was found dead inside a van on Tuesday. He had sustained stab wounds on his neck. The police had called in the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team and crime team to gather evidence and investigate the crime scene.

Victims was stabbed in a robbery attempt

Preliminary investigations reveal that the deceased had been resting inside the car with the door open when four boys walked past. However, they returned and attempted to rob the victim. A scuffle ensued, during which the attackers stabbed the victim. The entire incident was captured on CCTV, clearly showing all four boys fleeing the scene after the crime.

Body found in taxi which was registered in Gurugram

Adding to the complexity of the case, it was discovered that the van in which the victim's body was found is registered under the name of a company based in Gurugram, Haryana. This detail raises further questions about the motive and potential connections behind the crime.

Investigation underway

The Delhi Police are actively working to bring the remaining three accused to justice. As the investigation progresses, more information will be gathered to shed light on the circumstances surrounding the murder and the possible involvement of the suspects.

(with inputs from ANI)

