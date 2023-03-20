Delhi Crime: 14-year-old girl fakes kidnapping to avoid parents ire; claims was molested by 3 youth | FPJ

A 14-year-old minor staged her own kidnapping in Northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura neighbourhood to avoid her parents' punishment for her poor performance in the exam. She even claimed to have been molested by three boys and injured herself with a blade to make it look more credible.

She didn't manage to keep the staged kidnapping up for long, however, as police busted the girl's lies. Confirming the incident, Deputy Commission of Police (DCP), Northeast Delhi, Joy Tirkey said, "A case under sections of kidnapping and POCSO Act along with other relevant sections was initially registered by the police on the allegations made by the girl. However, the truth was exposed during the investigation. Now, the police are initiating the process to cancel the case, as the girl too has confessed that she cooked up the story."

CCTV helped reveal the truth

DCP Tirkey stated that the incident was reported on March 15 at the Bhajanpura police station in Northeast Delhi, when information about the kidnapping and molestation of a minor girl was reported. When police met with the minor girl, she claimed that three boys had fought with her outside her school and kidnapped her. She also claimed that she was taken away from her school and molested. She even displayed some injuries on her hands.

The girl was then counselled before finally revealing the truth. According to the girl's statement, the day in question was her social studies exam, which did not go well. So, in order to avoid her parents' reprimand, she planned her phoney kidnapping. She went to a nearby general store and bought some snacks and a blade.

She also cut herself with the blade and told her family about the phoney kidnapping. Following the girl's confession, the process of cancelling the FIR has begun.