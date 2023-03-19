Delhi Crime: Man beats up woman, forces her to sit in car near Mangolpuri flyover; shocking video goes viral

Delhi Crime: Man beats up woman, forces her to seat in car in viral video, police initiate probe |

In a video that has gone viral on the internet, a man is seen beating a woman and forcing her to sit in a car near the Mangolpuri flyover in Delhi, the video surfaced on the internet on Sunday morning.

"A man was seen in a video beating a woman and forcefully making her sit in a car near the Mangolpuri flyover. The car is from Gurugram's Ratan Vihar, where a team of personnel was sent. Probe underway to ascertain more information about the driver & incident, " said Police.

"The vehicle and driver have been traced. Two boys and a girl had booked a vehicle from Rohini to Vikaspuri through Uber. On the way, there was an argument and a scuffle between them. After the argument, the girl wanted to leave. It is seen in the video that the boy forcibly pushes the girl inside the car. Further probe underway," said Delhi Police.

According to the officials, additional investigation is underway to gather more information about the driver and the incident.

