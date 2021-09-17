Delhi Court reserves order on Lok Jansakti Party MP Prince Raj's anticipatory bail plea in rape case

A Delhi Court has reserved order on the anticipatory bail plea of Lok Jansakti Party MP Prince Raj in connection with an alleged rape case against him. The police contended that it needed the lawmaker's custody to recover the video clips allegedly having objectionable content as claimed by the complainant. Raj is a nephew of late Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan and a cousin to Chirag Paswan. He is a Member of Parliament from Samastipur in Bihar.

Representing Raj, senior advocate Vikas Pahwa and lawyer Nitesh Rana had opposed the submission made by police, and claimed that the matter was rather of honey trap and extortion. "She (complainant) threatened to malign his (Raj) reputation if he did not pay the extortion amount. He gave her Rs two lakh but the extortion still continued. After the filing of FIR by my client, both the complainant and her friend had to take an anticipatory bail from the court," he said.

Further details awaited.

Published on: Friday, September 17, 2021, 01:17 PM IST