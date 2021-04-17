Delhi Court grants bail to Deep Sidhu in January 26 violence case

Delhi Police had arrested actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu on February 9 for his alleged involvement in January 26 violence in the national capital.

"The names of Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu and others were included in the FIR registered in connection with the violence at Red Fort in Delhi on Republic Day," Delhi Police said earlier while adding that Sidhu was involved in the incident.

"On January 26 some people hoisted the flag at Red Fort. Some of them have been identified out of which Deep Sidhu is the prime accused," Delhi Police had said.

On Republic Day, protestors allegedly did not follow the pre-arranged route and broke barricades to enter Delhi, clashed with police and vandalised property in several parts of the national capital during the farmers' tractor rally. They also entered the Red Fort and unfurled their flags from its ramparts.

Farmers had been protesting at the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

(With inputs from ANI)