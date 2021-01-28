R-Day farmers' protest: Netizens demand FIR against Deep Sidhu, caught unaware that he's already named by Delhi police

As farmers entered Delhi for a tractor rally after two months of protests, things soon spiraled out of control. The agitation turned violent, with some clashing with police officials and indulging in vandalism. Others still took this as an opportunity to plant flags on the lower ramparts of the Red Fort. Hours after the Republic Day parade, there was a trail of destruction across the national capital.
Many of the farm leaders however allege the involvement of anti-social elements, with some even linking Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu to the BJP-led government. For those who have not followed the controversy, the actor-protestor had been a part of the group at the red fort. He had even shared a Facebook Live video while hoisting a pennant from the ramparts of the Red Fort.
As the police cracked down on those who had attacked people, or damaged property, many have wondered aloud as to why Deep Sidhu has not been named in the FIRs.
"FIRs registered against Farm Union leaders, Look Out Notices issued; Deep Sidhu's name is conspicuous by its absence- despite him boasting of his exploits on social media! Despite him being seen in videos inciting the crowd. Will the Home Ministry not take cognizance?" tweeted actor and politician Gul Panag.
"No mention of Deep Sidhu by Delhi Police?? Same old script of Shaheen Bagh, JNU Attack is repeating here," alleged YouTuber Dhruv Rathee.
"Govt will pay a heavy price on farmers issue:It brought 3 laws w/o consulting farmers.When farmers protested,used tear gas/water cannons to stop them.They sat in the cold.Called them terrorists. BJP mole Deep Sidhu was allowed on Red Fort.Yet FIR against leaders who ensured peace," tweeted lawyer and activist Prashant Bhushan.
They are not alone. Many others on social media platforms have cried foul, alleging a bias over the purported lack of an FIR against Sidhu. However, there seems to a misconception at play here.
According to the Delhi Police however, Deep Sidhu and gangster Lakka Sadana have already had their names included in the FIR registered in connection with the violence at the Red Fort. "Sidhu was involved in the incident," news agency ANI quoted the Delhi Police as saying in a tweet posted in the wee hours of Thursday. Others publications including The Quint have also confirmed the same.