R-Day farmers' protest: Netizens demand FIR against Deep Sidhu, caught unaware that he's already named by Delhi police

As farmers entered Delhi for a tractor rally after two months of protests, things soon spiraled out of control. The agitation turned violent, with some clashing with police officials and indulging in vandalism. Others still took this as an opportunity to plant flags on the lower ramparts of the Red Fort. Hours after the Republic Day parade, there was a trail of destruction across the national capital.

Many of the farm leaders however allege the involvement of anti-social elements, with some even linking Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu to the BJP-led government. For those who have not followed the controversy, the actor-protestor had been a part of the group at the red fort. He had even shared a Facebook Live video while hoisting a pennant from the ramparts of the Red Fort.